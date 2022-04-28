UrduPoint.com

Huge Quantity Of Foreign Brand Liquor Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 06:26 PM

Pakistan Customs on Thursday claimed to have seized huge quantity of foreign brand liquor bottles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Customs on Thursday claimed to have seized huge quantity of foreign brand liquor bottles.

According to a spokesman for Pakistan Customs, the Enforcement Collectorate's Anti Smuggling Organization (ASO) on a tip off, signaled a vehicle bearing a government number plate for search at Mochko check post.

The vehicle driver rather stopping the vehicle, tried to escape. After a detailed chase by Customs officers, the driver jumped from the vehicle and taking advantage of traffic jam managed to escape.

The customs officials took the vehicle in custody and recovered 348 bottles of foreign brand liquor. The approximated value of seized bottles is Rs. 6.48 million.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

