Huge Quantity Of Ghee, Cooking Oil Seized

Published June 26, 2022

SARGODHA

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :In a crackdown against ghee hoarders, the district administration on Sunday seized a huge quantity of non-declared ghee and cooking oil from a godowns.

On a tip-off, Assistant Commissioner Bhera Shaukat Sandhu along with police raided at a godowns and seized 25,325 kg ghee and 792 kg cooking oil.

The raiding team sealed the godowns and got registered a case againstits owner namely Hamid, says a spokesman for the district administration.

Action against hoarders and artificial inflation creators would continue, he added.

