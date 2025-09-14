Huge quantity of hoarded wheat seized

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Punjab Enforcement and Regular Authority (PERA) and the food Department

seized 6,000 maunds of illegally hoarded wheat at Pull Dot.

Sub-Divisional Enforcement Officer Qalb Hussain said the raid targeted

a warehouse operating under the cover of a tractor showroom.

The warehouse

was sealed after the recovery.

He added that the owner had been served notice a week earlier to declare

the wheat stock but he failed to comply. The administration warned that

strict action would continue against hoarders of wheat and other essential

commodities.