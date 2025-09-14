Huge Quantity Of Hoarded Wheat Seized
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 01:00 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Punjab Enforcement and Regular Authority (PERA) and the food Department
seized 6,000 maunds of illegally hoarded wheat at Pull Dot.
Sub-Divisional Enforcement Officer Qalb Hussain said the raid targeted
a warehouse operating under the cover of a tractor showroom.
The warehouse
was sealed after the recovery.
He added that the owner had been served notice a week earlier to declare
the wheat stock but he failed to comply. The administration warned that
strict action would continue against hoarders of wheat and other essential
commodities.
