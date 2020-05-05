Huge quantity of hoarded wheat seized in Sialkot

The district administration seized 48,000 mound hoarded wheat from various parts of the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) : The district administration seized 48,000 mound hoarded wheat from various parts of the district.

The wheat was stocked at private godowns by local dealers.

According to official sources, the value of seized wheat was stated to be Rs 68 million.

Police have also sealed 50 private godowns in Sialkot district besides arresting their owners for illegally hoarding and storing wheat.

Police have sent accused behind the bars after registering cases against them.