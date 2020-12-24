UrduPoint.com
Huge Quantity Of Illegal Fish Seized At Tarbaia Lake

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 09:11 PM

Fisheries department and Haripur police Thursday raided at Tarbaila lake and seized a huge quantity of illegal fish caught from the lake

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Fisheries department and Haripur police Thursday raided at Tarbaila lake and seized a huge quantity of illegal fish caught from the lake.

On the request of the Fisheries department, District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Kashif Zulfiqar sent a team of police led by Additional SP Haripur Zulfiqar Jadoon comprising DSP circle Sajjad Khan, SHO Khalabat police station Sajid Nawaz Khan, SHO Ghazi Police station Khalid ur Rehman, SHO Beer Police Station Arshad Khan, Elite Force, Ladies Force, Assistant Director Fisheries department and Wapda Tarbaila dam security officials raided on various areas of Tarbail lake and seized huge quantity of illegal fish.

The raiding team also seized fish-catching nets, boats and other material that was being used in illegal fishing and handed them over to the fisheries department.

Every year, Fisheries department of Haripur awards fishing contracts for Tarbaila lake worth millions of rupees where fishing is banned except for the contractor. Taking the advantage of large size of Tarbail Lake, despite the ban on fishing a large number of people catch fish illegally on a large scale and individual level.

