Huge Quantity Of Illegal Stock Of Sugar Recovered In Raid

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 06:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :In a major bid to take concrete action against hoarders, a team of the district administration, Kotri led by Assistant Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali on Friday conducted raid on High-Tech Sugar Mills and recovered a huge quantity of over one hundred thousands bags of sugar which was illegally stocked in its godown.

The Mill was sealed and case was registered against its owners.

