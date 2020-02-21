Huge quantity of illegal stock of sugar recovered in raid

In a major bid to take concrete action against hoarders, a team of the district administration, Kotri led by Assistant Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali on Friday conducted raid on High-Tech Sugar Mills and recovered a huge quantity of over one hundred thousands bags of sugar which was illegally stocked in its godown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :In a major bid to take concrete action against hoarders, a team of the district administration, Kotri led by Assistant Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali on Friday conducted raid on High-Tech Sugar Mills and recovered a huge quantity of over one hundred thousands bags of sugar which was illegally stocked in its godown.

The Mill was sealed and case was registered against its owners.