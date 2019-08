(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Robbers on Tuesday stole leather worth millions of rupees from a factory situated in the jurisdiction of Hajipura Police Station

According to police, factory manager Safdar lodged a report that some unidentified robbers entered the factory and took away 30,000 feet export quality leather.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.