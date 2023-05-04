Huge quantity of liquor recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :City police claimed to have recovered a huge quantity of liquor during a crackdown on Thursday.

According to the spokesman, a drug peddler named Munawar Lohar was arrested with a large number of wine bottles under his custody from the area of old Sabzi Mandi road, near Taj marriage club in the limits of civil lines police Station.

Police have started the investigation and registered against the culprit.