Huge Quantity Of Liquor Seized

1 minute ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 02:59 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Factory Area police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a bootlegger and recovered a huge quantity of liquor from his possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested Faisal Masih andrecovered 360 liter liquor from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

