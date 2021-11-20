Huge Quantity Of Liquor Seized
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 02:59 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Factory Area police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a bootlegger and recovered a huge quantity of liquor from his possession.
On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested Faisal Masih andrecovered 360 liter liquor from his possession.
A case has been registered against the accused.