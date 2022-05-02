UrduPoint.com

Huge Quantity Of Liquor Seized

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Huge quantity of liquor seized

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a bootlegger and recovered liquor from his possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a bootlegger and recovered liquor from his possession.

On a tip-off, Cantt police conducted a raid in Chak 49-NB and arrested Azeem Maseeh and recovered690 liters liquor from him.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police From

