Huge Quantity Of Liquor Seized
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2022 | 06:10 PM
Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a bootlegger and recovered liquor from his possession
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a bootlegger and recovered liquor from his possession.
On a tip-off, Cantt police conducted a raid in Chak 49-NB and arrested Azeem Maseeh and recovered690 liters liquor from him.
A case has been registered against the accused.