Huge quantity of liquor seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a bootlegger and recovered liquor from his possession.

On a tip-off, Cantt police conducted a raid in Chak 49-NB and arrested Azeem Maseeh and recovered690 liters liquor from him.

A case has been registered against the accused.