HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : Police Wednesday seized a large quantity of mainpuri, a contraband item, and six bags of its raw material from a factory here at Goods Naka, Railway Quarters Road , and arrested an accused.

The Phulleli Police on a tip-off raided the factory and seized the contraband item along with a vehicle. Accused Sabir Shah, resident of Karachi, was booked.