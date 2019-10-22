Huge quantity of narcotics seized from fishing boat, 12 held in Karachi

(@imziishan)

A huge quantity of narcotics including 102.90 kgs Crystal and 171.15 kgs synthetic Heroine was recovered from a fishing boat in a joint intelligence-based Counter Narcotics Operation by Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Customs and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency at Pishukan near Jiwani, Balochistan

A press release of Pakistan Navy said here on Tuesday that 12 people were apprehended from the boat namely Al-Qamber.

The value of narcotics in International market is Rs 2740.

5 Million. The seized narcotics are handed over to custom authorities for further legal proceedings.

PSMA being the sole law enforcement agency in maritime zones of Pakistan maintains its permanent presence at sea with its ships and aircraft to counter any illegal activity.

Successful operation by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PSMA) resulting in seizure is vigilant and remains committed in preventing use of Pakistani watersfor any unlawful act.