UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huge Quantity Of Narcotics Seized From Fishing Boat, 12 Held In Karachi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:53 PM

Huge quantity of narcotics seized from fishing boat, 12 held in Karachi

A huge quantity of narcotics including 102.90 kgs Crystal and 171.15 kgs synthetic Heroine was recovered from a fishing boat in a joint intelligence-based Counter Narcotics Operation by Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Customs and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency at Pishukan near Jiwani, Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :A huge quantity of narcotics including 102.90 kgs Crystal and 171.15 kgs synthetic Heroine was recovered from a fishing boat in a joint intelligence-based Counter Narcotics Operation by Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Customs and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency at Pishukan near Jiwani, Balochistan.

A press release of Pakistan Navy said here on Tuesday that 12 people were apprehended from the boat namely Al-Qamber.

The value of narcotics in International market is Rs 2740.

5 Million. The seized narcotics are handed over to custom authorities for further legal proceedings.

PSMA being the sole law enforcement agency in maritime zones of Pakistan maintains its permanent presence at sea with its ships and aircraft to counter any illegal activity.

Successful operation by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PSMA) resulting in seizure is vigilant and remains committed in preventing use of Pakistani watersfor any unlawful act.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Pakistan Navy Kyrgystani Som Market From Million

Recent Stories

Lt.Gen Azhar Abbas became new colonel commandant o ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey to identify areas for enhancing c ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to ensure quality maternal health services: K ..

2 minutes ago

Girls proving skills in every field: Shahid Afridi ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Holding Talks in Sochi for Over Fiv ..

11 minutes ago

Cairo-Moscow Talks on Resumption of Charter Flight ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.