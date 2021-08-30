Huge quantity of narcotics seized in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday arrested two drug smugglers and recovered 120 kg chars and 50 kg opium from their possession.

ANF spokesman said that on a tip-off, the ANF team conducted raid in chak 275-GB Jaranwala and nabbed two drug smugglers --Mansab Ali Pehalwan and Anees red handed while trafficking narcotics.

Further investigation was under way.