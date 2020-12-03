Huge quantity of narcotics to be destroyed on Saturday, says AC Customs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Custom Sukkur would destroy huge quantity of narcotics and other contraband, said a release here on Thursday.

According to Assistant Collector Custom, Sukkur, Muno Mal Gulwani, the huge quantity of narcotics and other contraband goods including bottles of different brands of liquor, canes of bear, packets of Korean made cigarette, Ghutka, empty printed aluminum bottles & bags, expired cosmetic products and others will be torched on Dec 5th (Saturday).

Officials of Anti Narcotics Force, Excise and Taxation, Motorway and Highway Police, large number of customs officers and media persons will witness the destruction.