Huge Quantity Of Oil Seized, Accused Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Huge quantity of oil seized, accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The police have seized more than 10,000 litres of prohibited oil and arrested one accused from the spot.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that on the complaint of an FIA officer, Sub Inspector (SI) Syed Iram Raza Shah conducted surprise raid in Ghona and caught an accused Asif Naseer red handed while selling prohibited oil.

Therefore, the accused was arrested from the scene in addition to seizing more than 10,000-liter oil, which had the market value of Rs. 2.2 million.

The police also registered a case while further investigation was under progress, he added.

