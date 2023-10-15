Open Menu

Huge Quantity Of Smuggled Cigarettes Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Huge quantity of smuggled cigarettes seized

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) In a major operation, the Giant Anti-Smuggling team seized a huge quantity of smuggled cigarettes in Kohat on Sunday.

According to official details, the Giant Anti-Smuggling Team under the supervision of Collector Customs DI Khan, RPO Kohat, DPO Hangu and AC Customs Kohat conducted a major operation and seized two trucks from the North Waziristan route.

Four hundred and fifty cartons of smuggled foreign branded cigarettes were recovered.

The seized cigarettes and trucks are worth approximately Rs 150 million (15-crore) rupees.

