Huge quantity of smuggled cloth seized in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : A team of Customs department impounded 8 trucks loaded with smuggled cloth worth millions of rupees and arrested an accused.

On a tip-off, a team of customs department conducted a raid outside Karkhana Bazaar, in the jurisdiction of Rail Bazaar police station and impounded 8 trucks loaded with cloth which was smuggled from abroad via Iran and Afghanistan.

The customs officials also arrested an accused Abdul Malik of Quetta from the spot. Further investigation was underway.