Huge Quantity Of Smuggled Injections Seized In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 09:37 PM

Huge quantity of smuggled injections seized in Quetta

Balochistan Health department on Thursday seized a huge quantity of smuggled Injections during a raid conducted at warehouse located on Alamdar area of the provincial capital," health official told media persons

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Health department on Thursday seized a huge quantity of smuggled Injections during a raid conducted at warehouse located on Alamdar area of the provincial capital," health official told media persons.

He said that the smuggled injection were dumped without any legal documents such as ceil licence and distribution authority.

Health official told that, on a tip off, a raid under the supervision of Chairman CM's Special Committee on Health Dr Naseem and Drug Inspector Sarwar Khan Kakar was carried out at a warehouse during which suspicious injections with no warranty inscribed on were confiscated.

The owner of the godown did not posses any legal documents for dumping the drugs. Moreover, the drugs were kept in unsupportive and unhygienic environment.

"After confiscating the drugs, the same were sent to the testing laboratory while a case under Drug Act 1976 has also been registered," he maintained.

