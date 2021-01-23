UrduPoint.com
Huge Quantity Of Substandard Cooking Oil Seized

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 03:47 PM

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed on Saturday to have seized a huge quantity of substandard cooking oil from a truck near Babu Sabu Interchange

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Niswana said the oil was being transported to Lahore from Gujranwala by a truck when the PFA team impounded the vehicle at a picket near Babu Sabu Interchange.

The PFA team recovered 13,000 litres substandard cooking oil from the truck.

The cooking oil was prepared by extracting oil from the guts of dead animals and mixing it with used oil, he said.

He maintained that extracted oil was only allowed to be used to make bio-diesel.

He warned that no compromise would be made on the quality of food.

