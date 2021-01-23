Huge quantity of substandard cooking oil seized

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed on Saturday to have seized a huge quantity of substandard cooking oil from a truck near Babu Sabu Interchange

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed on Saturday to have seized a huge quantity of substandard cooking oil from a truck near Babu Sabu Interchange.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Niswana said the oil was being transported to Lahore from Gujranwala by a truck when the PFA team impounded the vehicle at a picket near Babu Sabu Interchange.

The PFA team recovered 13,000 litres substandard cooking oil from the truck.

The cooking oil was prepared by extracting oil from the guts of dead animals and mixing it with used oil, he said.

He maintained that extracted oil was only allowed to be used to make bio-diesel.

He warned that no compromise would be made on the quality of food.