Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Huge Quantity Of Sugar Bags Seized

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Huge quantity of sugar bags seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration claimed on Tuesday to have seized 40,000 sugar bags stored in ten shops illegally for profiteering in Dijkot.

On a tip-off, Assistant Commissioner Sadr, Kamran Sagheer along with his team conducted a raid in Dijkot and recovered more than 40,000 sugar bags stocked illegally at ten shops.

The AC confiscated the sugar bags and sealed the premises of shops.

Further action against their owners was underway.

Talking to the media, AC Sadr Kamran Sagheer said that huge quantity of sugar was stored to create artificial shortage and profiteering.

He said the district administration had chalked out a comprehensive strategy to control the illegal hoarding and profiteering so that people could be provided relief especially during the holy month of Ramzan.

He warned that strict action would be taken against illegal hoarders and profiteerswithout any discrimination.

Related Topics

Shortage Media

Recent Stories

The Premiere Of The Play «Fragi» Took Place In K ..

The Premiere Of The Play «Fragi» Took Place In Kyrgyzstan

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering f ..

Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering for clients

5 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Represen ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the OI ..

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs' Ramadan Events and Initiatives Bene ..

Dubai Customs' Ramadan Events and Initiatives Benefit 62,000 Participants

10 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilatera ..

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilateral ties

46 minutes ago
 China&#039;s CPI up 0.7 pct in March

China&#039;s CPI up 0.7 pct in March

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.