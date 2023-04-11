Huge quantity of sugar bags seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration claimed on Tuesday to have seized 40,000 sugar bags stored in ten shops illegally for profiteering in Dijkot.

On a tip-off, Assistant Commissioner Sadr, Kamran Sagheer along with his team conducted a raid in Dijkot and recovered more than 40,000 sugar bags stocked illegally at ten shops.

The AC confiscated the sugar bags and sealed the premises of shops.

Further action against their owners was underway.

Talking to the media, AC Sadr Kamran Sagheer said that huge quantity of sugar was stored to create artificial shortage and profiteering.

He said the district administration had chalked out a comprehensive strategy to control the illegal hoarding and profiteering so that people could be provided relief especially during the holy month of Ramzan.

He warned that strict action would be taken against illegal hoarders and profiteerswithout any discrimination.