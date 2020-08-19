UrduPoint.com
Huge Quantity Of Suspicious Drugs Seized In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Health department on Wednesday seized a huge quantity of suspicious drugs during a raid conducted at godown on Double area of the provincial capital.

The suspicious drugs were dumped without any legal documents such as ceil licence and distribution authority.

Health Official told that, on a tip off, a raid under the supervision of Chairman CM's Special Committee on Health Dr Naseem and Drug Inspector Sarwar Khan Kakar was carried out during which suspicious drugs with no warranty inscribed on were confiscated.

The owner of the godown did not posses any legal documents for dumping the drugs. Moreover, the drugs were kept in unsupportive and unhygienic environment.

After confiscating the drugs, the same were sent to the testing laboratory while a case under Drug Act 1976 has also been registered.

