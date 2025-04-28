Huge quantity of unfit chicken meat destroyed in Tollinton Market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday destroyed thousands of kilograms

of diseased and hazardous chicken meat during a major crackdown in Tollinton

Market.

On the orders of PFA Director General Asim Javed, the Meat Safety Task Force

carried out a large-scale operation, seizing and disposing of 3,600 kilogram unfit

poultry and meat.

A case has been registered against those involved in the illegal and health risk

practices, and heavy fines were imposed on violators. During the operation,

57,000 kilogram poultry was inspected across 20 shops and suppliers.

According to DG Food Authority, the confiscated chickens were found to be

suffering from ailments such as flu, low body weight, and various other diseases,

and were deemed unfit for human consumption by veterinary specialists.

The diseased poultry was intended to be distributed to various meat shops

in the city.

DG Asim Javed stressed that processing meat from sick poultry was a serious

criminal offence, and highlighted the importance of food safety standards being

aligned with international practices.