Huge Quantity Of Unfit Chicken Meat Destroyed In Tollinton Market
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday destroyed thousands of kilograms
of diseased and hazardous chicken meat during a major crackdown in Tollinton
Market.
On the orders of PFA Director General Asim Javed, the Meat Safety Task Force
carried out a large-scale operation, seizing and disposing of 3,600 kilogram unfit
poultry and meat.
A case has been registered against those involved in the illegal and health risk
practices, and heavy fines were imposed on violators. During the operation,
57,000 kilogram poultry was inspected across 20 shops and suppliers.
According to DG Food Authority, the confiscated chickens were found to be
suffering from ailments such as flu, low body weight, and various other diseases,
and were deemed unfit for human consumption by veterinary specialists.
The diseased poultry was intended to be distributed to various meat shops
in the city.
DG Asim Javed stressed that processing meat from sick poultry was a serious
criminal offence, and highlighted the importance of food safety standards being
aligned with international practices.
