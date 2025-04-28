Open Menu

Huge Quantity Of Unfit Chicken Meat Destroyed In Tollinton Market

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Huge quantity of unfit chicken meat destroyed in Tollinton Market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday destroyed thousands of kilograms

of diseased and hazardous chicken meat during a major crackdown in Tollinton

Market.

On the orders of PFA Director General Asim Javed, the Meat Safety Task Force

carried out a large-scale operation, seizing and disposing of 3,600 kilogram unfit

poultry and meat.

A case has been registered against those involved in the illegal and health risk

practices, and heavy fines were imposed on violators. During the operation,

57,000 kilogram poultry was inspected across 20 shops and suppliers.

According to DG Food Authority, the confiscated chickens were found to be

suffering from ailments such as flu, low body weight, and various other diseases,

and were deemed unfit for human consumption by veterinary specialists.

The diseased poultry was intended to be distributed to various meat shops

in the city.

DG Asim Javed stressed that processing meat from sick poultry was a serious

criminal offence, and highlighted the importance of food safety standards being

aligned with international practices.

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National ..

Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award

45 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain f ..

Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses

2 hours ago
 Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lah ..

Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail

2 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today

3 hours ago
 Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours abou ..

Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..

3 hours ago
 Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

3 hours ago
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in B ..

TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..

3 hours ago
 PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatw ..

PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan