Huge quantity of unregistered medicine seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) A drug squad seized a huge quantity of unregistered medicine from the office of a private courier company, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the squad headed by Drug Inspector Khalid Mustafa conducted a raid at the office of a private courier company and seized a huge quantity of unregistered medicine which was in the booking process.

A case has been registered against the accused.