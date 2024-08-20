Open Menu

Huge Quantity Of Unregistered Medicine Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 07:06 PM

Huge quantity of unregistered medicine seized

A drug squad seized a huge quantity of unregistered medicine from the office of a private courier company, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) A drug squad seized a huge quantity of unregistered medicine from the office of a private courier company, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the squad headed by Drug Inspector Khalid Mustafa conducted a raid at the office of a private courier company and seized a huge quantity of unregistered medicine which was in the booking process.

A case has been registered against the accused.

