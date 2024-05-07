Huge Quantity Of Unregistered Medicines Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Drug Controller Mohsin Asghar has recovered huge quantity of unregistered medicines from a house here on Tuesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Drug Controller Mohsin Asghar has recovered huge quantity of unregistered medicines from a house here on Tuesday.
A spokesman of the Health department said that Drug Controller Mohsin Asghar on a tip-off conducted surprise checking in a house situated at Awan Chowk Gulsitan Colony and recovered huge quantity of unregistered medicines which were stored there illegally.
The officer took entire stock of medicines into custody and got a case registered against the house owner in addition to forwarding his case to District Quality Control board for further action, he added.
