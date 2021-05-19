Huge quantity of wheat seized

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) ::Tehsil administration Kot Radha Kishan seized 80 tonne hoarded wheat from various godowns in Grain Market on Wednesday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Raja Qasim Mehboob along with police raided at 13 outlets in Grain Market Kot Radha Kishan and found 2,000 maund wheat hoarded in godowns.

The AC also sealed the shops.

Talking to the media, Raja Qasim Mehboob said that operation against hoarders would continue and they would not be allowed to stock wheat illegally.