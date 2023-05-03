UrduPoint.com

Huge Quantity Of Wheat Seized In Khairpur

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023

Huge quantity of wheat seized in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :A team of law enforcement agencies and officials of the district administration of Khairpur on Wednesday seized two vehicles transporting huge quantity of wheat from Punjab to Karachi.

The trailers, loaded with hundreds of wheat bags, were seized in a successful operation against wheat smuggling near Shah Hussain Bypass on the National Highway Khairpur.

Officials stopped two trailers numbering TLH -197 and JV-7897 moving from Rajanpur district of Punjab to Karachi, Sindh.

During the search, wheat bags weighing about 1275 maunds of worth Rs.5.1 million were recovered from trailer number TLH -197 driven by Niaz Ahmed.

Similarly, wheat bags weighing 1275 maunds of worth Rs.5.1 million were seized from trailer number JV-7897 driven by Amanullah. The wheat and the trailers have been handed over to District food Controller, Khairpur for further process as per implementation of Section 144 of prohibitions on the movement of wheat imposed by the Sindh Food Department.

