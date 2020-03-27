UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huge Quantity Seized; One Held In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:31 PM

Huge quantity seized; one held in Faisalabad

Sadr police claimed on Friday to have arrested a bootlegger and seized 1000 liter liquor from his possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Sadr police claimed on Friday to have arrested a bootlegger and seized 1000 liter liquor from his possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested a notorious drug pusher Javaid Iqbal red handed while drug trafficking and recovered 1000 liter liquor from his possession.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Fruit exporters hails PM for announcing needed rel ..

19 seconds ago

Infinix S5 Pro 40MP Pop-up selfie camera - the nex ..

27 minutes ago

British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Corona ..

31 minutes ago

Coronavirus test kits pour off South Korean produc ..

5 minutes ago

Four killed, one injured in Arifwala roof collapse ..

5 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.