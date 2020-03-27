Huge quantity seized; one held in Faisalabad

Sadr police claimed on Friday to have arrested a bootlegger and seized 1000 liter liquor from his possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Sadr police claimed on Friday to have arrested a bootlegger and seized 1000 liter liquor from his possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested a notorious drug pusher Javaid Iqbal red handed while drug trafficking and recovered 1000 liter liquor from his possession.

Further investigation was under way.