Huge Quantity Seized; One Held In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:31 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Sadr police claimed on Friday to have arrested a bootlegger and seized 1000 liter liquor from his possession.
On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested a notorious drug pusher Javaid Iqbal red handed while drug trafficking and recovered 1000 liter liquor from his possession.
Further investigation was under way.