Huge reduction in oil prices hailed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Various circles welcomed the huge reduction in oil prices and said that this decision was indicative that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was sincere and committed for betterment and welfare of Pakistani nation.

Reacting after decrease in petrol and diesel prices here Friday, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Atif Munir Sheikh said that Pakistani people were facing great deal of difficulties due to rise in oil prices at international level. However, record decrease in oil prices reflected the prime minister's love and affection with Pakistani nation.

Hajji Aslam Bhalli, Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Council of Anjuman Tajiran, said that transporters had increased fares when oil prices were enhanced and its reciprocal consequences had to be borne by the common people because the manufacturers increased the prices of their items.

"Now, the government should devise a strict mechanism to disseminate fruits of reduction in oil prices", he said and hoped that the government would also provide more relief to the people in the days to come.

He said that people were facing very miserable condition due to increase in oil prices. However, present reduction would prove a sigh of relief for them.

MPA Rana Ali Abbas Khan also welcomed massive decrease in oil prices and said the prime minister was very anxious for his nation. The PM immediately announced reduction when oil prices decreased at international level.

The government step would also help in reduction of prices of daily use items and the people could get the essential commodities easily, he added.