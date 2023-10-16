Open Menu

Huge Reduction In Oil Prices Hailed

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Huge reduction in oil prices hailed

Various circles have welcomed the huge reduction in oil prices terming it a major step for betterment and welfare of masses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Various circles have welcomed the huge reduction in oil prices terming it a major step for betterment and welfare of masses.

In a statement issued here, Acting President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr. Sajjad Arshad said that Pakistani people were facing great deal of difficulties due to rise in oil prices at international level. However, a record decrease in oil prices reflected present government’s will to facilitate people. He said that a reasonable decrease had also been made in the price of diesel, which was generally consumed by public transport and goods carriers, in addition to generating electricity.

Hajji Aslam Bhalli, Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Council of Anjuman Tajiran, demanded that a proportionate decrease in the fare of public transport and freight charges should also be announced immediately. He said that generally fares were increased immediately after the prices of petroleum products were jacked up, but in case of decrease, no visible benefit was passed on to the general public and end-users.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Electricity Oil Price Chamber Anjuman Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

Meeting of Progressive Writers Association to be h ..

Meeting of Progressive Writers Association to be held on Oct, 17

4 minutes ago
 Hundreds of illegal immigrants living in Jamshoro

Hundreds of illegal immigrants living in Jamshoro

6 minutes ago
 KP Minister met NEPRA chief, discusses issuance of ..

KP Minister met NEPRA chief, discusses issuance of power transmission license

6 minutes ago
 Miral, Emerge to develop solar project on Yas Bay ..

Miral, Emerge to develop solar project on Yas Bay Waterfront

22 minutes ago
 NH&MP sets up free eye camp for drivers

NH&MP sets up free eye camp for drivers

6 minutes ago
 IHC disposes of plea against jail trial of PTI cha ..

IHC disposes of plea against jail trial of PTI chairman

7 minutes ago
HESCO claims recovery of Rs 42.6 million from powe ..

HESCO claims recovery of Rs 42.6 million from power thieves

18 minutes ago
 Banking Mohtasib provides Rs 972.33 million relie ..

Banking Mohtasib provides Rs 972.33 million relief to banking customers

17 minutes ago
 Supreme Court orders Registrar Office to share emp ..

Supreme Court orders Registrar Office to share employees information with applic ..

18 minutes ago
 Solangi vows level-playing field to political part ..

Solangi vows level-playing field to political parties in electoral process

18 minutes ago
 UAE organises first ever Ministerial Dialogue on B ..

UAE organises first ever Ministerial Dialogue on Building Water-Resilient Food S ..

37 minutes ago
 SAU, HESSA urge to make faculty development progra ..

SAU, HESSA urge to make faculty development programme more effective

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan