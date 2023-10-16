Huge reduction in oil prices hailed

Various circles have welcomed the huge reduction in oil prices terming it a major step for betterment and welfare of masses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Various circles have welcomed the huge reduction in oil prices terming it a major step for betterment and welfare of masses.

In a statement issued here, Acting President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr. Sajjad Arshad said that Pakistani people were facing great deal of difficulties due to rise in oil prices at international level. However, a record decrease in oil prices reflected present government’s will to facilitate people. He said that a reasonable decrease had also been made in the price of diesel, which was generally consumed by public transport and goods carriers, in addition to generating electricity.

Hajji Aslam Bhalli, Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Council of Anjuman Tajiran, demanded that a proportionate decrease in the fare of public transport and freight charges should also be announced immediately. He said that generally fares were increased immediately after the prices of petroleum products were jacked up, but in case of decrease, no visible benefit was passed on to the general public and end-users.