Huge Rush At Cattle Markets Amid Attraction Of Children

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :As the sale of sacrificial animals all over the country's makeshift cattle markets are gearing up where enthusiastic buyers especially youngsters are taking a keen interest in buying some unique Names and heavy-weight animals.

According to a private news channel, despite prices, most people have been visiting animal markets to get the animals of their choice well before Eid day, to provide their family members, especially children, to spend maximum time with these animals before they are slaughtered to fulfill the command of Allah Almighty.

Children are enjoying the best time while enjoying at the cattle market, said a citizen. For the attraction of buyers, sacrificial animals are being decorated with colorful garlands, sterling bands, embellished belts and crowns.

All kind of heavy weight and various unusual name animals including cows, bulls, camels, goats, lambs are becoming part of cattle markets across the country. A goat with heavy weight more than 300 kilograms has become an attraction for youngsters in the Faisalabad cattle market.

