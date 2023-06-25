Open Menu

Huge Rush At Cattle Markets Amid Attraction Of Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :As the sale of sacrificial animals all over the country's makeshift cattle markets is gearing up where enthusiastic buyers especially youngsters are taking a keen interest in buying some unique Names and heavy-weight animals.

According to a private news channel, despite prices, most people have been visiting animal markets to get the animals of their choice well before Eid day, to provide their family members, especially children, to spend maximum time with these animals before they are slaughtered to fulfill the command of Allah Almighty.

Children are enjoying the best time while enjoying at the cattle market, said a citizen. For the attraction of buyers, sacrificial animals are being decorated with colorful garlands, sterling bands, embellished belts, and crowns.

All kinds of heavy-weight and various unusual name animals including cows, bulls, camels, goats, and lambs are becoming part of cattle markets across the country. A goat with a heavy weight of more than 300 kilograms has become an attraction for youngsters in the Faisalabad cattle market.

