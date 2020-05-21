Huge rush of people at all shopping centres

(@FahadShabbir)

HAFIZABAD: , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) ::A mad rush of men, women and children was seen at all shopping centres and bazaars in connection with the Eid shopping spree in Hafizabad city on Thursday.

Mostly buyers visited Main Bazaar, Arianwala Bazaar and Chohan Street in the old city and no one, particularly women, felt their obligations and responsibilities to save their own lives as well as of others by adopting the coronavirus related precautionary measures.

Most of shopkeepers were also not abiding by the restrictions imposed on them under the government-traders agreements. The administration miserably failed to force traders to implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs).