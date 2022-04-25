Huge rush witnessed in "Bachat Bazaars" for purchasing food items on affordable rates

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :In order to provide relief to the common men, the district administration has established "Bachat Bazaars" in different areas of Hyderabad where large number of people visited the bazaars and purchased essential food items on affordable rates.

The Ramadan Bazaars, set up under the supervision of Revenue Officers on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, huge rush of shoppers witnessed on Monday and people bought groceries and other items at discounted prices.

The inflation-hit people termed the holding of "Bachat Bazaar" as an important step of the administration to provide relief to the common men.

A total of 15 "Bachat Bazaars" were set up in the district including 5 each in taluka city and Qasimabad, 4 in Latifabad and one in Tando Jam where essential food items are being sold on subsidized rates.

In "Bachat Bazaars" chicken meat is being sold at Rs. 418 per kg, mutton at Rs. 1150 per kg, sugar at Rs. 70 per kg, while a 10 kgs bag of wheat flour is being sold at Rs. 400 at stalls set up by district food authorities.

In order to supply cheap flour in all the four talukas of the district, stalls have been set up by the Food Department where a 10 kgs bag of wheat flour is being sold for Rs. 400.