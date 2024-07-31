Huge Stock Of Fake Medicines Seized
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 07:55 PM
A drug squad of the Health Department seized a huge stock of fake medicines and sealed a three-story building in Kaleem Shaheed Colony area, here on Wednesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A drug squad of the Health Department seized a huge stock of fake medicines and sealed a three-story building in Kaleem Shaheed Colony area, here on Wednesday.
According to official sources, Drug Inspector Khalid Mustafa, along with his team comprising Dr Zeeshan Tahir Ahmad and Saqib Javed, conducted a raid at a house in street No 1, Kaleem Shaheed Colony, Narrwala Road and recovered labels, plastic bottles, raw material, machinery and therapeutic chemical and stock of medicine.
The house has been sealed and legal action has been started against the accused.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif4 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth4 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..4 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week4 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful4 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik4 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution5 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand5 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA5 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais5 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar5 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..5 hours ago