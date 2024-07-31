Huge stock of fake medicines seized

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A drug squad of the Health Department seized a huge stock of fake medicines and sealed a three-story building in Kaleem Shaheed Colony area, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, Drug Inspector Khalid Mustafa, along with his team comprising Dr Zeeshan Tahir Ahmad and Saqib Javed, conducted a raid at a house in street No 1, Kaleem Shaheed Colony, Narrwala Road and recovered labels, plastic bottles, raw material, machinery and therapeutic chemical and stock of medicine.

The house has been sealed and legal action has been started against the accused.