Huge stock of hoarded oil seized in Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration and local police launched a crackdown against hoarders and profiteers and recovered petrol and diesel worth about Rs. 6.4 million the other day.

According to police, SDPO Sanawan Riaz Hussain conducted a raid with officials of district administration at depots of three oil companies located at Qasba Gujrat, Kot Addu.

Following the recovery, the depots were sealed on the spot.

District Police Officer Safdar Kazmi said that the provision of oil at official rates was being ensured. He vowed to continue crackdown against oil hoarders and black marketers on the directives of the Federal government.