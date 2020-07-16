Huge wheat recovers at Sindh-Punjab border

Over 8,000 sacks of wheat were recovered at the Sindh- Punjab border when the police and the food department foiled an attempt to smuggle wheat to Punjab

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Over 8,000 sacks of wheat were recovered at the Sindh- Punjab border when the police and the food department foiled an attempt to smuggle wheat to Punjab.

Muhammed Ashraf Kerio, District Food Controller told Media on Thursday that they were tipped off that 14 trailers loaded with 8,000 bags of wheat were being smuggled to Punjab from Sindh and they managed to impound the commodity.

He said the recovered wheat has been kept at the Food Dept's warehouse.

He said the Food Department and police have set up pickets to check smuggling of wheat from Sindh.