Open Menu

HUH Opens 40- Bed Gynecology Ward At Taj Medical Complex

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 11:48 PM

HUH opens 40- bed Gynecology ward at Taj Medical Complex

Hamdard University Hospital, Taj Medical Complex has taken an important step in improving health care for its patients by opening a new state-of-the-art 40-bed Gynecology Ward full of advanced facilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Hamdard University Hospital, Taj Medical Complex has taken an important step in improving health care for its patients by opening a new state-of-the-art 40-bed Gynecology Ward full of advanced facilities.

The grand opening of the newly established ward was held yesterday at the hospital.

Sadia Rashid, President - Hamdard Foundation Pakistan attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony as chief guest. Brig (r)Dr Riaz-ul-Haq, CEO of Hamdard Hospital, Administrators of the new ward Prof Dr Anjum Ara and Prof Dr Irum Khalid and staff accompanied her.

After reciting verses from the Holy Quran, Brig (r)Dr Riaz-ul-Haq said the establishment of a new 40-bed Gynecology Ward is a major advance for the health care we offer. We are committed to continuing to advance the mission of Sadia Rashid to provide high-level healthcare to all our patients.

He also said “The new ward has been designed and equipped to the highest standards, providing a safe and efficient environment for complex operations, gynecological treatments and offers personalized care.

“The ward has been staffed by trained and experienced medical and paramedic professionals skilled in using the latest machinery and equipment,” he added.

Sadia Rashid toured various sections of the facility, where Dr. Anjum Ara and Dr. Irum Khalid briefed her on the equipment, staff training, and advanced machinery and available facilities. Sadia Rashid also inquired about the patients' well-being and prayed for their swift recovery.

Faisal Nadeem – Chief Operating Officer of Hamdard Pakistan, Abu Talib Bhutto – Group Director HR/Admin, Aliya Nasir – Principal of Rufayda Hamdard College of Nursing along with people with different walks of life also attended the opening ceremony.

The gynecology ward includes a total of 40 beds, offering private, semi-private, deluxe, and general ward options. The entire ward is centrally air-conditioned, with professional medical staff available 24/7 for patient convenience.

It is also equipped with modern labour rooms to enhance patient care.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rashid Nasir All From Labour

Recent Stories

Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islama ..

Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad

6 minutes ago
 Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roo ..

Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister

6 minutes ago
 Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: ..

Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister

6 minutes ago
 Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost g ..

Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory

6 minutes ago
 Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Mu ..

Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..

10 minutes ago
 Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor ..

Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab

11 minutes ago
2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

11 minutes ago
 Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms s ..

Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms support for Kashmir cause

24 seconds ago
 Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy pre ..

Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy president

26 seconds ago
 Samples of wheat purchased from PASSCO sent to lab ..

Samples of wheat purchased from PASSCO sent to laboratory for testing

27 seconds ago
 Governor Sindh raises Pakistan-Russia flags on Rus ..

Governor Sindh raises Pakistan-Russia flags on Russia's people's unity day

29 seconds ago
 Governor Tessori raises Pakistan, Russian flags at ..

Governor Tessori raises Pakistan, Russian flags at Fawara Chowk on People's Unit ..

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan