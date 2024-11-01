HUH Opens 40- Bed Gynecology Ward At Taj Medical Complex
Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 11:48 PM
Hamdard University Hospital, Taj Medical Complex has taken an important step in improving health care for its patients by opening a new state-of-the-art 40-bed Gynecology Ward full of advanced facilities
The grand opening of the newly established ward was held yesterday at the hospital.
Sadia Rashid, President - Hamdard Foundation Pakistan attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony as chief guest. Brig (r)Dr Riaz-ul-Haq, CEO of Hamdard Hospital, Administrators of the new ward Prof Dr Anjum Ara and Prof Dr Irum Khalid and staff accompanied her.
After reciting verses from the Holy Quran, Brig (r)Dr Riaz-ul-Haq said the establishment of a new 40-bed Gynecology Ward is a major advance for the health care we offer. We are committed to continuing to advance the mission of Sadia Rashid to provide high-level healthcare to all our patients.
He also said “The new ward has been designed and equipped to the highest standards, providing a safe and efficient environment for complex operations, gynecological treatments and offers personalized care.
“The ward has been staffed by trained and experienced medical and paramedic professionals skilled in using the latest machinery and equipment,” he added.
Sadia Rashid toured various sections of the facility, where Dr. Anjum Ara and Dr. Irum Khalid briefed her on the equipment, staff training, and advanced machinery and available facilities. Sadia Rashid also inquired about the patients' well-being and prayed for their swift recovery.
Faisal Nadeem – Chief Operating Officer of Hamdard Pakistan, Abu Talib Bhutto – Group Director HR/Admin, Aliya Nasir – Principal of Rufayda Hamdard College of Nursing along with people with different walks of life also attended the opening ceremony.
The gynecology ward includes a total of 40 beds, offering private, semi-private, deluxe, and general ward options. The entire ward is centrally air-conditioned, with professional medical staff available 24/7 for patient convenience.
It is also equipped with modern labour rooms to enhance patient care.
