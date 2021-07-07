UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HUJ Hold Protest Rallies Against Police Torture On Journalists In Islamkot

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 10:50 PM

HUJ hold protest rallies against police torture on journalists in Islamkot

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Members of Hyderabad Union of Journalists (HUJ) here Wednesday staged a protest against acts of violence against journalists in Islamkot city of Tharparkar district by the Police.

A protest demonstration led by HUJ vice president Zafar Hakro and general secretary Jani Khaskheli demanded removal of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi for his involvement in torture against journalists.

While holding banners bearing slogans against Tharparkar Police, HUJ office bearers and journalists condemned the barbaric act of violence committed by Islamkot Police against journalists who were discharging their journalistic responsibilities.

They demanded that strict action should be taken against responsible Police personnel and the Senior Superintendent of Police who was behind this act of violence against journalists.

Meanwhile, journalists belonging to other cities of Hyderabad division, also staged protests in response to HUJ calls and chanted slogans against Tharparkar Police.

They demanded action against SSP Tharparkar and responsible Police personnel involved in torture on the journalists of Islamkot.

Related Topics

Protest Police Hyderabad Tharparkar

Recent Stories

GCU holds Qiraat, Naat contests

6 minutes ago

Ziauddin University organizes dialogue on social m ..

6 minutes ago

GCU student wins gold medal in Wushu Championship

6 minutes ago

White House Says Biden Administration Probing Cybe ..

6 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

12 minutes ago

UN Security Council May Address Situation in Haiti ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.