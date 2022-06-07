HUJ strongly condemns blasphemy of Holy prophet (SAW) by Indian ruling party

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Union of Journalists- Workers (HUJ) on Tuesday strongly condemned the blasphemy of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) by the spokesperson of the Indian ruling party Bhartia Janta Party (BJP).

HUJ- Worker's president Nasir Shaikh, Ashiq Saand, Amjad islam and other office bearers said that all Muslim countries should boycott Indian products in protest and end diplomatic relations with India.

They termed BJP as an extremist organization. No Muslim can tolerate blasphemy of the holy Prophet (SAW), they added.

They urged the government to expose the ugly face of India all over the world.