HUJ-W Condemns Arshad Sharif's Murder, Demands Investigation Of The Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 07:34 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Union of Journalist - Workers (HUJ-W) Monday condemned the murder of Pakistani anchor person and senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya and demanded transparent investigation of the incident.

In a joint statement, PFUJ Workers Vice President Irfan Arain, FEC members Abdullah Sarohi, Imran Patoli, HUJ Workers President Nasir Shaikh, General Secretary Amjad islam and other office bearers expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of Arshad Sharif in Nairobi.

They also demanded that investigation should be conducted to ascertain the facts about Arshad Sharif's murder.

While appreciating the services rendered by Arshad Sharif in the field of journalism, they also expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

