HUJ Workers Lit Vigil In Memory Of Arshad Sharif

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 10:10 PM

HUJ Workers lit vigil in memory of Arshad Sharif

The Hyderabad Union of Journalists (Workers) lit a vigil in the memory of late journalist and Anchor Person Arshad Sharif outside Hyderabad Press Club on Tuesday

PFUJ (Workers) Vice President Irfan Arain, FEC Members Abdullah Sarohi, Imran Patoli, HUJ Workers President Nasir Shaikh, and, Secretary General Amjad islam while paying tribute to late journalist Arshad Sharif and demanded to the Government of the Kenyan government a transparent investigation into the murder incident that took place in Nairobi on Sunday night.

A large number of journalists participated in the candle vigil organized in memory of Arshad Sharif.

While talking to the media, the journalists strongly condemned the Kenyan police firing that led to the death of Arshad Sharif.

They paid rich tribute to the late Arshad Sharif for his services in the field of investigative journalism.

Later, fateha was offered for the departed soul.

