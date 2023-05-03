HUJ (Workers) organizes dialogue on "World Press Freedom Day"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Union of Journalists (Workers) organized a dialogue on World Press Freedom Day here on Wednesday.

A dialogue, themed "Journalistic responsibilities and requirements of the modern age" stressed the need to forge unity among the journalist community so that their right could be protected.

Addressing the event, the speakers said the objective of the observance of World Press Freedom Day was to ensure complete freedom of the press without any fear While paying tributes to martyred journalists, they said Pakistan was one of the dangerous countries where media person are not fully secured.

Senior journalist Javed Chana urged the media men to adapt to modern-day technologies so that they could perform well in the digitalized world.

He shared experiences of his four decades-long journalistic career and said there was a need to provide training to young journalists and equip them with state of the art technologies.

HUJ president Nasir Shaikh said PFUJ (Workers) under the leadership of Parvez Shoukat was trying its best to resolve issues of the media persons.

In this digital age, journalist organizations should be united to solve the problems of their fellow workers, Shaikh added.

Member Federal Executive Council PFUJ (Workers) Abdullah Sarohi said freedom of the press was an essential element of any democratic society and the government should have to provide protection to the media men.

He said job security, pay raise and payment of timely salaries to the journalists were the main issues that must be ensured.

The FEC member Imran Patoli said social media can not be controlled as everyone was exercising their right to express their point of view but it could be regulated by framing rules and regulations.

Ashique Saand, Ghulam Qadir Tausifi, Rana Humble, Shabir Arain, Imran Rajput, Nadeem Akhtar and others also spoke on the occasion.

In the end, resolutions were adopted for the resolution of problems being faced by the journalistic community.

It was demanded that the salaries of journalists should be increased while keeping rising trends of inflation and that media outlets should ensure job security for their media workers.

Meanwhile, tributes were paid to the late Master Altaf Hussain who had tailored the first and largest national flag of Pakistan on the directions of Quad e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Late Altaf Hussain was recently awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz which was received by his son Zahoor ul Hassan from the president of Pakistan on 23rd March.

The traditional gift of Ajrak, garlands of flowers, and bouquets were presented to Zahoor ul Hassan as a tribute to his late father.

A large number of media persons, cameramen, and photographers attended the program.