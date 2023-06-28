Open Menu

Hujjaj Flock To Stoning The Devil

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Hujjaj flock to stoning the Devil

MINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :A significant number of pilgrims reached Jamarat early Wednesday morning to actively participate in the pebble-pelting to Shaitan (Devil).

Pilgrims collected pebbles from Muzdalifah last night and are making their way to Jamarat bridge for "stoning the devil".

It is one of the final rites of Hajj, which takes place in a structure with three pillars symbolising the Devil. Every pilgrim should hit one of the three walls of the Jamarat on three different occasions.

After stoning the Shaitan with seven pebbles, also called rami al-jamarat, the pilgrims will proceed to perform the sacrifice.

Following the sacrifice, they will shave or trim their hair, thereby exiting the state of Ihram.

This symbolic act holds great significance, emphasizing their pursuit of righteousness and purification.

Afterwards, the pilgrims will fulfill another essential ritual of Hajj known as Tawaf Ziarah, but this time they will be wearing regular clothing instead of Ihram.

The pilgrims will pelt seven stones at each of the three pillars symbolizing Shaitan on Thursday and Friday (11th and 12th of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijja.

Additionally, the pilgrims will continue to reside in Mina, a tent city, during the 11th, and 12th of Dhu al-Hijja, as part of their Hajj pilgrimage.

After performing Rami, the pilgrims will leave from Mina and proceed to Makkah on the evening of the 12th or 13th of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijja. Before returning home, the pilgrims will perform Tawaf, a ritual of circumambulating the Kaaba.

