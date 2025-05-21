ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Pakistani pilgrims have commended the government on Wednesday for its truly remarkable arrangements for the 2025 Hajj, marveling at the outstanding accommodation, cutting-edge medical care, efficient transportation and sumptuous food services that made their pilgrimage a truly unforgettable experience.

Talking to Radio Pakistan in Makkah, Hajjies praised the government's arrangements, appreciating the comfortable accommodations, excellent healthcare services, efficient transportation and nutritious meals.

A group of Hujjaj highly commended the Ministry of Religious Affairs for the notable enhancements made this year, significantly improving their overall Hajj experience.

The Hujjaj also praised the dedicated staff and officials who worked tirelessly to cater to their needs, providing guidance and support throughout their stay in Makkah.

The positive feedback from the Hujjaj reflects the Ministry of Religious Affairs' dedication to delivering exceptional services and ensuring that Pakistani pilgrims have a blessed and hassle-free Hajj experience.

"The transportation services are efficient and convenient. It's amazing how well-organized everything is," said a woman pilgrim from Punjab in Makkah.

"We are impressed by the quality of food provided. It's delicious and nutritious, and we are grateful for the government's attention to detail," said another elder pilgrim.

The Hujjaj mostly praised the quality of food served to them three times a day, describing it as a well-balanced diet that met their nutritional needs during their stay in Makkah.

The Hujjaj further expressed immense gratitude for the cutting-edge medical facilities in Makkah and Madina, hailing the presence of Pakistani doctors and healthcare professionals as a divine blessing that provided them with exceptional medical care and peace of mind.