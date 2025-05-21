Hujjaj In Makkah Express Gratitude For Govt's Quality Hajj Services This Year
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 09:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Pakistani pilgrims have commended the government on Wednesday for its truly remarkable arrangements for the 2025 Hajj, marveling at the outstanding accommodation, cutting-edge medical care, efficient transportation and sumptuous food services that made their pilgrimage a truly unforgettable experience.
Talking to Radio Pakistan in Makkah, Hajjies praised the government's arrangements, appreciating the comfortable accommodations, excellent healthcare services, efficient transportation and nutritious meals.
A group of Hujjaj highly commended the Ministry of Religious Affairs for the notable enhancements made this year, significantly improving their overall Hajj experience.
The Hujjaj also praised the dedicated staff and officials who worked tirelessly to cater to their needs, providing guidance and support throughout their stay in Makkah.
The positive feedback from the Hujjaj reflects the Ministry of Religious Affairs' dedication to delivering exceptional services and ensuring that Pakistani pilgrims have a blessed and hassle-free Hajj experience.
"The transportation services are efficient and convenient. It's amazing how well-organized everything is," said a woman pilgrim from Punjab in Makkah.
"We are impressed by the quality of food provided. It's delicious and nutritious, and we are grateful for the government's attention to detail," said another elder pilgrim.
The Hujjaj mostly praised the quality of food served to them three times a day, describing it as a well-balanced diet that met their nutritional needs during their stay in Makkah.
The Hujjaj further expressed immense gratitude for the cutting-edge medical facilities in Makkah and Madina, hailing the presence of Pakistani doctors and healthcare professionals as a divine blessing that provided them with exceptional medical care and peace of mind.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..
Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank
Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: ..
Fire disrupts power supply in several areas
Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal
Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal
Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in recent Pak-India tension
CM reviews development progress, approves beautification projects for 17 distric ..
Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Federal Minister fo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hujjaj in Makkah express gratitude for govt's quality hajj services this year11 minutes ago
-
4 killed, several hurt as bus-truck collide near Rahim Yar Khan11 minutes ago
-
5 minor injuries as 12 bogies of Shalimar Express derailed near Faisalabad31 minutes ago
-
Ahsan congratulates Air Chief Marshal on tenure extension, describes it as ‘well deserved’9 hours ago
-
Chinese ambassador calls on Air Chief9 hours ago
-
Ahsan felicitates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank9 hours ago
-
Islamabad approves major tourism projects, including ferris wheel, cable car system10 hours ago
-
MOFA hosts session with delegates to present Pakistan's stance on Indian hostility10 hours ago
-
PTI needs to adopt constitutional political approach: Rana10 hours ago
-
Pakistan, China reaffirm resolve to continue cooperation for regional peace, development10 hours ago
-
Special Committee pays heartfelt tribute to forces for their bravery in face of Indian Aggression10 hours ago
-
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for talks10 hours ago