Hult Prize 2025 National Competition begins at KMU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The prestigious national-level competitions of the globally renowned Hult Prize 2025 have officially commenced at Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar.

This major event brings together over 300 students from 80 teams representing universities across Pakistan.

At the conclusion of the competitions, six top-performing teams will be selected to represent Pakistan at the international Hult Prize Global Finals.

In the global competition the winning team will have to receive One Million USD prize.

The opening ceremony featured keynote addresses by Dr. Zohaib Khan, Director ORIC at KMU, and Dr. Fazal Subhan, National Director of Hult Prize Pakistan.

Both speakers elaborated on the goals, rules, and transformative impact of the Hult Prize on youth entrepreneurship and social innovation.

Dr. Zohaib Khan remarked “Competitions like the Hult Prize not only provide our youth with a platform to showcase their talents but also inspire them to develop innovative and sustainable solutions to real-world socio-economic challenges.”

He further stated that hosting this mega event is a matter of pride for both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and especially KMU and emphasized that the national event serves as a powerful motivational force for Pakistani youth—offering them an opportunity to project their creativity on an international platform.

Dr. Fazal Subhan, in his address, said “The Hult Prize offers a unique platform for students worldwide to solve pressing social issues through entrepreneurial ideas, contributing to a better world. We are confident that Pakistani students will prove their excellence on the global stage.”

He noted that teams from over 100 countries participate in the Hult Prize competitions each year.

These competitions play a vital role in promoting social entrepreneurship, aiming to address major global challenges such as education, poverty, healthcare, environment, and economic inequality through actionable and scalable solutions.

Dr. Fazal Subhan also expressed his gratitude to Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, Vice Chancellor KMU, Dr. Zohaib Khan, and especially Waseem ul Haq, Head of the KMU Incubation Center, for their outstanding hospitality and excellent event arrangements.

He expressed hope that the collaboration between KMU and the Hult Prize will continue with the same energy and commitment in the future.