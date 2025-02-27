Open Menu

Hum Log Peshawar Organizes Free Medical Camp At Edwardes College

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Hum Log Peshawar organizes free medical camp at Edwardes College

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Hum Log Peshawar, a non governmental organization on Thursday successfully organized a free medical camp at Edwardes College Peshawar to support the well-being of the college staff.

The camp provided medical consultations in various fields, including ophthalmology, general medicine, dentistry, and dermatology. More than 50 staff members benefitted from this initiative, receiving professional healthcare services.

The Principal of Edwardes College, Sir Shujat Ali Khan, welcomed the medical team and Hum Log Peshawar representatives to his office, expressing his gratitude for their dedicated efforts in supporting the college staff.

He commended their commitment to community welfare and extended his heartfelt thanks.

Augustin Jacob, a social activist and chairman of Hum Log Peshawar, also thanked the principal, college staff, and doctors for their invaluable contributions.

The medical team, including Dr Maraj Aleem John, Dr Muhammad Junied Qadri, and Dr Qurti ul Ain, was acknowledged for their time and professional service.

As a token of appreciation, Augustin Jacob and the Principal of Edwardes College presented shields to the doctors, recognizing their commitment to healthcare and social service.

The event was a testament to the importance of community-driven initiatives in promoting health and well-being.

APP/adi

