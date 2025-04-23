Hum TV, Sahil Welfare Foundation Sign MoU
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 08:06 PM
A landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the HUM TV Head Office on Wednesday, solidifying a strategic partnership between HUM TV Network and Sahil Welfare Association
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) A landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the HUM TV Head Office on Wednesday, solidifying a strategic partnership between HUM TV Network and Sahil Welfare Association.
The ceremony marked the formal nomination of Sultana Siddiqui, founder and president of HUM TV Network, as the official Brand Ambassador of Sahil Welfare Association.
This alliance represents a powerful convergence of media influence and social development, with a shared commitment to uplifting marginalized communities along Pakistan’s coastal belt.
Siddiqui’s decades-long legacy in media leadership, women empowerment, and philanthropic advocacy resonates profoundly with the mission of Sahil Welfare Association.
The event was graced by Rear Admiral Faisal Amin HI (M), Chairman of Sahil Welfare Association, accompanied by the organization’s directors and senior members. Sultana Siddiqui attended alongside her leadership team from HUM TV Network.
In their remarks, representatives from both institutions emphasized the transformative potential of this collaboration, aiming to elevate public awareness, expand outreach initiatives, and drive measurable social impact.
Recent Stories
China introduces 10G broadband internet service
Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action tested
Haroon reaffirms govt commitment to boost cement exports
Hum TV, Sahil Welfare Foundation sign MoU
Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Istanbul, other cities in Turkiye
Somali Delegation Visits NADRA Headquarters to Study Social Protection Programs
Ramiz Raja under fire on social media topic after mentioning IPL at PSL X presen ..
Pakistan’s digital future hinges on data governance reforms: Experts
PSL 2025 Match 13 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
SABS launches plantation drive in collaboration with Allied Bank
PSX turns bearish, loses 1,204 points
Stocks rally as Trump soothes fears over China trade, Fed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hum TV, Sahil Welfare Foundation sign MoU3 minutes ago
-
Somali Delegation Visits NADRA Headquarters to Study Social Protection Programs3 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi departs on a 3-day visit to China48 minutes ago
-
Scrapyard sealed, fined for Illegal waste burning in Gilgit49 minutes ago
-
Rana Manan applauds UET’s global achievements and youth-centric initiatives49 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Nawaz Sohoo posted as Secretary Works & Services Sindh58 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s digital future hinges on data governance reforms: Experts3 minutes ago
-
PAC hosts calligraphic exhibition by Syed Tassudaq Hussain59 minutes ago
-
Two injured as robbers open fire during jewelry shop heist in SITE Area59 minutes ago
-
KP govt. launches PWMIS to promote e-governance1 hour ago
-
PNCA, Nomad Gallery launch Exhibition and Documentary celebrating Kalash Culture1 hour ago
-
Pakistani PhD student receives International Travel Award to attend workshop in UK1 hour ago