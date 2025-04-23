Hum TV, Sahil Welfare Foundation sign MoU

A landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the HUM TV Head Office on Wednesday, solidifying a strategic partnership between HUM TV Network and Sahil Welfare Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) A landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the HUM TV Head Office on Wednesday, solidifying a strategic partnership between HUM TV Network and Sahil Welfare Association.

The ceremony marked the formal nomination of Sultana Siddiqui, founder and president of HUM TV Network, as the official Brand Ambassador of Sahil Welfare Association.

This alliance represents a powerful convergence of media influence and social development, with a shared commitment to uplifting marginalized communities along Pakistan’s coastal belt.

Siddiqui’s decades-long legacy in media leadership, women empowerment, and philanthropic advocacy resonates profoundly with the mission of Sahil Welfare Association.

The event was graced by Rear Admiral Faisal Amin HI (M), Chairman of Sahil Welfare Association, accompanied by the organization’s directors and senior members. Sultana Siddiqui attended alongside her leadership team from HUM TV Network.

In their remarks, representatives from both institutions emphasized the transformative potential of this collaboration, aiming to elevate public awareness, expand outreach initiatives, and drive measurable social impact.