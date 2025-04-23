Open Menu

Hum TV, Sahil Welfare Foundation Sign MoU

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 08:06 PM

Hum TV, Sahil Welfare Foundation sign MoU

A landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the HUM TV Head Office on Wednesday, solidifying a strategic partnership between HUM TV Network and Sahil Welfare Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) A landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the HUM TV Head Office on Wednesday, solidifying a strategic partnership between HUM TV Network and Sahil Welfare Association.

The ceremony marked the formal nomination of Sultana Siddiqui, founder and president of HUM TV Network, as the official Brand Ambassador of Sahil Welfare Association.

This alliance represents a powerful convergence of media influence and social development, with a shared commitment to uplifting marginalized communities along Pakistan’s coastal belt.

Siddiqui’s decades-long legacy in media leadership, women empowerment, and philanthropic advocacy resonates profoundly with the mission of Sahil Welfare Association.

The event was graced by Rear Admiral Faisal Amin HI (M), Chairman of Sahil Welfare Association, accompanied by the organization’s directors and senior members. Sultana Siddiqui attended alongside her leadership team from HUM TV Network.

In their remarks, representatives from both institutions emphasized the transformative potential of this collaboration, aiming to elevate public awareness, expand outreach initiatives, and drive measurable social impact.

Recent Stories

China introduces 10G broadband internet service

China introduces 10G broadband internet service

7 minutes ago
 Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tari ..

Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action tested

16 minutes ago
 Haroon reaffirms govt commitment to boost cement e ..

Haroon reaffirms govt commitment to boost cement exports

3 minutes ago
 Hum TV, Sahil Welfare Foundation sign MoU

Hum TV, Sahil Welfare Foundation sign MoU

3 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Istanbul, other c ..

Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Istanbul, other cities in Turkiye

24 minutes ago
 Somali Delegation Visits NADRA Headquarters to Stu ..

Somali Delegation Visits NADRA Headquarters to Study Social Protection Programs

3 minutes ago
Ramiz Raja under fire on social media topic after ..

Ramiz Raja under fire on social media topic after mentioning IPL at PSL X presen ..

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s digital future hinges on data governa ..

Pakistan’s digital future hinges on data governance reforms: Experts

3 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 13 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 13 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 hour ago
 SABS launches plantation drive in collaboration wi ..

SABS launches plantation drive in collaboration with Allied Bank

10 minutes ago
 PSX turns bearish, loses 1,204 points

PSX turns bearish, loses 1,204 points

10 minutes ago
 Stocks rally as Trump soothes fears over China tra ..

Stocks rally as Trump soothes fears over China trade, Fed

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan