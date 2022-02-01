Huma pledges cooperation for prevention of disease-causing factors

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Member of National Assembly Standing Committee on Health, MNA Zille Huma said that prevention of diseases was the top most priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government .

"Numerous projects are being taken in this regard," she said.

Others, like Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) well-aware of the need to improve public health with an aim to work together and bring change, said a news release.

General Secretary of PANAH Sana Ullah Ghumman briefed the Member National Assembly on the performance of the organization in a meeting here on Tuesday.

He said that it was important to spread awareness about diseases and take more steps to reduce harmful health factors like tobacco consumption.

The Health Contribution Bill was a great initiative of the present government, which unfortunately was still pending. The bill would reduce the causes of deadly diseases, including reducing the health burden of the government.

As a Member of the Parliament, Huma said it was my duty to raise the voice of PANAH in every forum against the harmful effects of tobacco.