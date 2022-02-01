UrduPoint.com

Huma Pledges Cooperation For Prevention Of Disease-causing Factors

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Huma pledges cooperation for prevention of disease-causing factors

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Member of National Assembly Standing Committee on Health, MNA Zille Huma said that prevention of diseases was the top most priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government .

"Numerous projects are being taken in this regard," she said.

Others, like Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) well-aware of the need to improve public health with an aim to work together and bring change, said a news release.

General Secretary of PANAH Sana Ullah Ghumman briefed the Member National Assembly on the performance of the organization in a meeting here on Tuesday.

He said that it was important to spread awareness about diseases and take more steps to reduce harmful health factors like tobacco consumption.

The Health Contribution Bill was a great initiative of the present government, which unfortunately was still pending. The bill would reduce the causes of deadly diseases, including reducing the health burden of the government.

As a Member of the Parliament, Huma said it was my duty to raise the voice of PANAH in every forum against the harmful effects of tobacco.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Parliament Government Top

Recent Stories

US Federal Prisons Placed on Lockdown After Deadly ..

US Federal Prisons Placed on Lockdown After Deadly Clashes at Texas Penitentiary

2 minutes ago
 Aussie researchers develop software to detect pote ..

Aussie researchers develop software to detect potential health problems of newbo ..

2 minutes ago
 Eurozone unemployment hits 7%, lowest since 1998

Eurozone unemployment hits 7%, lowest since 1998

2 minutes ago
 Spring Festival Gala 2022 emerges as visual feast ..

Spring Festival Gala 2022 emerges as visual feast marking 'Year of the Tiger'

2 minutes ago
 Man held with weapons in faisalabad

Man held with weapons in faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 ICCI delegation visits NPC to congratulates new of ..

ICCI delegation visits NPC to congratulates new office bearers

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>