Humaima Malick shows off singing skills in birthday message to Bollywood producer

Karaqchi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th November, 2019) Actress Humaima Malick showed off her singing skills in a video posted on Instagram.In the video, the actor can be seen singing "Tu Jo Rootha, Tu Kon Hanse Ga" which she dedicated to Indian filmmaker Tanuj Garg on his birthday."Happy birthday buddy," Malick captioned the video while tagging her friend.

It later turned out Malick forgot to wish Garg on his birthday and the singing video was an attempt to "make it up" to the Indian filmmaker.Garg later re-posted the video on his own Instagram account with a caption that reads: "My #Karachi #girls, @humaimamalick and @duamalik try making it up to me after forgetting to wish me on my #birthday on time!.

Gotta #love them from the bottom of my #heart!Borders and barriers mean nothing when it's about true, uninhibited #love."