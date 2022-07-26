UrduPoint.com

Human Body Stuffed In Sack Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Human body stuffed in sack recovered

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Police said on Tuesday that they had recovered a body of man stuffed in a sack from a nearby locality of Kanganpur.

On the call of Arshad, Kanganpur police rushed to Kul Moakal railways level crossings and recovered a body packed in a sack. The police have established the identification of the body as Muhammad Saleem, who reportedly went missing a couple of days ago.

Police have started investigation after registering a case.

In another incident, a shopkeeper identified as Abdul Ghaffar, who was shot at and injured by robbers a day before, succumbed to his injuries in a Lahore hospital on Tuesday.

According to police, some robbers had shot at and injured Abdul Ghaffar in Weram Chak-4 of Pattoki for putting up resistance and fled the scene.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to THQ hospital Pattoki from where he was referred to a Lahore hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

City police Pattoki were investigating.

